Ole to Rep AMC Nets International in LatAm

OLE Distribution will handle AMC Networks International’s programming portfolio throughout Latin America. The line-up includes AMC, AMC Series, El Gourmet, Film&Arts, and Europa Europa.

“We are extremely privileged to represent AMC Networks International’s renowned portfolio throughout Latin America. With a long-standing presence and a proven track record of delivering high-quality, globally resonant programming, their brands align seamlessly with our strategic vision for growth. This collaboration enhances our ability to deliver exceptional content experiences, reinforces our leadership in the distribution landscape, and positions both organizations for sustained success in the region,” said Juan Carlos Urdaneta, president of OLE Distribution.

“Our portfolio has built a strong legacy in Latin America through compelling storytelling and high-quality productions. This new partnership with OLE Distribution reinforces our commitment to reaching audiences across the region with our popular global and local content, supported by a distributor that truly values our brands”, added Eduardo Zulueta, President of AMC Networks International.