Global Agency’s “My Mother’s Tale” Going Strong in North Macedonia

Turkey-based Global Agency’s drama series My Mother’s Tale, currently being broadcast on Sitel in North Macedonia, has quickly become one of the top-performing programs in its time slot, delivering double-digit AMR figures on a weekly basis.

According to official viewing data, the series recorded an average AMR of 14.11 percent and an average audience share (SHR) of 31.29 percent.

My Mother’s Tale tells the powerful tale of Zuhal and her battle to raise her three sons and find redemption after her husband’s betrayal and after dark secrets resurface from the past.