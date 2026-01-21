Just For Laughs Partners with TELUS

Canada’s Just For Laughs has signed an agreement with TELUS to introduce multiple FAST comedy channels on TELUS platforms. Just For Laughs Gags and Just For Laughs Comedy channels are now available to all TELUS TV, Stream+ / EnContinu+ subscribers, offering nonstop comedy for Canadian audiences nationwide.

“Our partnership with TELUS marks an exciting step forward in our FAST-broadcasting strategy in Canada” said Carlos Pacheco, JFL’s director of OTT and Monetization. “We’re committed to making world-class comedy accessible to audiences everywhere they are watching, while continuing our mission to spreading laughter all around the world with premium comedy content.”

“Our partnership with Just for Laughs demonstrates what happens when Canadian innovation meets world-class comedy entertainment,” said Jacob Pullia, director, Content, Strategy & Business Development at TELUS. “We’re making it easier for Canadians to discover the comedy that speaks to them at no additional cost, whether that’s discovering the next big comedian or sharing a laugh with loved ones after a long day.”