ATV’s “A.B.I” Keeps Growing Its Audience

The second episode of ATV Distribution’s new drama A.B.I (A Broken Inheritance) ranked first across all rating categories for the second consecutive week, delivering a total of 11.03 rating and 26.88 share. The series is currently being broadcast on Turkey’s ATV.

Starring Afra Saracoglu and Kenan Imirzalioglu, A.B.I follows a handsome and successful surgeon, who returns to Istanbul for a family wedding. His return, however, brings back long-buried traumas and hidden crimes within his family. He is forced to make a choice: leave once more and return to his old life, or stay and face the truth by uncovering the secrets at the heart of his family.

ATV is currently showcasing the series at Content Americas.