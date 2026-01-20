“Salma” Wins Favorite Levant Series Award at Joy Awards

Calinos Entertainment’s Salma (“For My Children”), the MBC Group adaptation of Turkish drama Woman, won the Favorite Levant Series Award at the 6th Joy Awards, which were held on January 17 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The award was presented by Turkish actors Tuba Büyüküstün and Halit Ergenç and received by the series’ producers Fatih Aksoy and Mehmet Yiğit Alp.

Produced by NTC Medya for MBC Group and adapted from MedYapım’s Turkish series Woman, Salma is directed by Ender Emir and stars Maram Ali, Nicolas Mouawad, and Stephanie Attalah.

The series follows Salma, a young mother who suddenly finds herself facing life alone after the mysterious disappearance of her husband, Jalal. As she struggles to raise her two young children, Salma navigates poverty, emotional trauma, and the loneliness that surrounds her. Salma’s journey offers a powerful and deeply human portrait of Arab mothers confronting life’s harsh realities with resilience and determination.

Calinos Entertainment handles the global distribution of the series under the international title, For My Children.