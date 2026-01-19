Telefe’s ‘Sres. Papis’ Travels to Greece

Telefe’s fiction format Sres. Papis is getting a new adaptation in Greece and Cyprus for Alpha TV.

The dramedy tells the story of four fathers who forge a friendship through their daily encounters at their children’s school gate, exploring fatherhood and family relationships from a contemporary perspective.

“The strength of Sres. Papis as an international format continues to generate new business opportunities in different markets, as confirmed by its adaptation in Greece. In this context, our development team is already working on the second season, with the expectation of continuing to expand the reach of a story that connects with audiences in different countries,” said Mercedes Feü, senior director of Acquisitions, International Business, Production Services, and Distribution.

The program had its first local adaptations in Chile, Mexico, and Peru. In Eastern Europe, it became the first Latin American fiction format adapted in the region, with its version in Slovakia for Markíza, followed by adaptations in Czech Republic, Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Germany, Hungary, and Ukraine.

Sres. Papis is now present in more than 25 territories.