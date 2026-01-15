TV World is at its Best in January

Yes, there is an Italian connection with the “new” Telefe in Argentina, and the January 2026 Issue of VideoAge is ready to prove it with repeated mentions of names like Simoncini, Scaglione, Daminato, Grandinetti, and Manzano. Plus, there are lateral players like Macri and Berlusconi.

Another Italian, TV executive Niccoló Messina out of Los Angeles, explains why and how “the economy of scarcity was caused by abundance” as it relates to TV content.

Then, from New York City, the Italian-American Yuri Serafini, an economist who specializes in sports, will analyze how television caused the demise of indoor soccer (football).

Finally, Gary Lico, another Italian-American, as well as a former producer and distributor who now lives in North Carolina, describes “the liberating feeling of leaving the television industry.”

Moving to other parts of the world, VideoAge‘s January 2026 Issue will tackle the battle between Canada’s NATPE Global and the U.K.’s Content Americas, both sparring in Miami Florida.

Moving on to France, its RX is challenging the London Screenings with its own MIP London… right in the English backyard.

And the VideoAge Issue won’t neglect Mexico and Singapore. It features reports on MIP Cancun and the Asia TV Forum and Market (that was more of a forum than a market).

The My2¢ editorial invites readers to wonder how future commentators will describe our current streaming-obsessed era. Will they call it another “golden age of television”?

Among other stories, this first-of-the-year edition will close with a review of cable cowboy John Malone’s autobiography, as well as a calendar of can’t-be-missed international industry events.

Read it here.