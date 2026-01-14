Lionsgate Exits Lionsgate Play in Asia

Lionsgate has sold Lionsgate Play — its streaming service in South Asia and South East Asia — to Rohit Jain, the founder of the service and former president of Lionsgate Play Asia. Under the deal, Jain will depart the studio and take full control and ownership of the streaming platform.

Lionsgate will continue to retain its other film and TV businesses in India and Southeast Asia. Additionally, it will continue to license the Lionsgate Play brand name under a multi-year agreement and will also provide access to films and television series from its content library.

Last year, Lionsgate Entertainment separated its Studios and Starz businesses into two independent publicly traded companies: Starz Entertainment and Lionsgate Studios.