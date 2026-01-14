ITV Studios Launches Bright Entertainment

ITV Studios unveiled Bright Entertainment, a new label dedicated to reality and competitive formats to be headed by Lily Wilson.

The first commission is The Chase Around the World, a new primetime format from the creators of ITV’s game show The Chase. Hosted by Bradley Walsh, The Chase Around the World will see six pairs of contestants attempt to track down the biggest brains in Britain — all six of The Chasers — in undisclosed locations around the globe. Unravelling puzzles along the way, the winning pair will pit their knowledge against The Chasers in order to win a life-changing prize pot.

Headed up by Wilson, the Bright Entertainment’s senior team will include: creative director Tom Williams, who recently joined from TalkbackThames, creative directors Martin Scott and Phil Mount, head of Production Christina Clayton, and Ian Gill, director of Development.

The Chase Around the World is produced by Bright Entertainment, part of ITV Studios. ITV Studios will handle international distribution.

Bright Entertainment has production bases in London and Glasgow.