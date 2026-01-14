BBC and S4C Expand Streaming Plans for Welsh Content

The BBC and Welsh pubcaster S4C have unveiled plans for a new streaming partnership.

Under the new plans, S4C’s Welsh language content will regularly feature on the BBC iPlayer main homepage in Wales, and landmark S4C content — including drama titles and live sports programming — will appear on the BBC iPlayer homepage across the U.K. for the first time.

Links to S4C’s children’s services, Stwnsh and Cyw, will also be featured on the BBC iPlayer Kids homepage across the U.K. for the first time, improving the discoverability of Welsh language children’s content.

The new audience features are expected to be introduced in a phased rollout from April this year.

Under the 44-year-old partnership between the two broadcasters, the BBC commissions the soap opera Pobol y Cwm and produces the daily news service Newyddion S4C. It also provides S4C with HD capacity for its live channel and manages the channel’s broadcast playout from BBC Wales’s broadcast centre in Central Square in Cardiff.

BBC iPlayer has more than 15 million accounts viewing the service on average each week, including over 700,000 in Wales.