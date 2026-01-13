Netflix Fuels Expansion of Ad-Supported Streaming

According to Digital I research, a U.K.-based streaming media measurement company, the highest growth in ad-supported subscriptions between Q4 2024 and Q3 2025 was on Netflix, with 40 percent of active accounts using its Standard with Ads plan in Q3 2025.

This was up by 14 percent in the 20 countries measured by Digital I (U.S., Canada, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, the U.K., France, Italy, Germany, Spain, The Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Australia, South Korea and Japan).

Ad-supported tier usage rose from 35 to 44 percent on Disney+ during that period and from 22 to 28 percent on HBO Max. Amazon’s streamer Prime Video remains the service with the highest ad-supported tier usage, but this fell from 88 percent of subscribers in Q4 2024 to 82 percent in Q3 2025.