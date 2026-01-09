“Peaky Blinders” Partners with PUBG Mobile

Mobile game PUBG Mobile has secured a collaboration with Peaky Blinders, following an agreement with Banijay Rights. From today until February 5, players can assume the identities of Birmingham’s most notorious family through Peaky Blinders skins, exclusive themed items, emotes, music, and a Thomas Shelby voice pack.

The collaboration also introduces The Shelby Trials, a narrative-driven in-game event that immerses players in the gritty world of Peaky Blinders. As an original side story, The Shelby Trials allows players to follow multiple protagonists through four distinct scenarios inspired by iconic moments from the original series. Players will also be able to listen to the iconic series’ opening music ‘Red Right Hand’ by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.

“This collaboration brings the world of Peaky Blinders to PUBG Mobile in a truly immersive and authentic way, allowing fans to step directly into its iconic universe,” Mark Woollard, SVP Gaming, Banijay Rights, stated.

Peaky Blinders was created and written by Steven Knight (House of Guinness, SAS Rogue Heroes, Taboo) and was produced by Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions for the BBC with Banijay Rights handling international distribution.