MIP LONDON Unveils Factual Line-Up

MIP London unveiled details of its Documentary and Factual line-up for the second edition of the content market taking place at the IET London and Savoy Hotel from February 22-24, 2026.

Set across the market’s first two days, highlights of the segment include a showcase of environmental feature Greenwashed with broadcaster, conservationist and campaigner Chris Packham and his collaborator, Dr. Sofia Pineda Ochoa; and an expanded Doc and Factual Co-Production Summit with the following confirmed table hosts: SVT’s Mikael Osterby; Quintus Studios’ Gerrit Kemming; Deep Fusion Films’ Benjamin Field; LADbible Group’s Becky Gardner, Zinc Media’s Tanya Shaw; and ZDF Studios’ Kristina Hollstein.

Also on the program, new data-led presentations from Guy Bisson of Ampere Analysis; an outline of editorial trends driving the documentary market from Beatrice Rossmanith of Mothership Media Consultancy; and a deep dive on emerging funding models for factual featuring documentary filmmaker Benjamin Zand, among others.

The sessions form part of a MIP London conference program also including microdramas, the creator economy, streaming and AI alongside multi-genre screenings, sessions and showcases under the theme “Joining the Dots: Finding the Value.”

MIP London has to date confirmed more than 450 international buyers for its second edition, including senior acquisitions and commissioning executives from Amazon Studios, Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, The Walt Disney Company, National Geographic, Sky, ZDF, RTL, RTÉ, Nine Entertainment, Red Bull Media House, Al Jazeera International, ITV, BBC, AMC Networks, Globo, PBS and Samsung, among others.