Up the Ladder: Telemundo

Telemundo has appointed Adrian Santucho as senior vice president of Unscripted Content. Santucho will report directly to Javier Pons, chief content officer and head of Telemundo Studios at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

Santucho will be responsible for leading the development and production of unscripted content including realities, game shows and music specials, for linear and streaming platforms.

An Emmy Award-winning media executive and producer, Santucho was most recently CEO and chief creative officer at 360-POWOW. He previously held senior leadership roles at Univision Studios, Fremantle (U.S. Hispanic/Latin America), and Endemol, where he built and managed major unscripted franchises across multiple territories.

“Adrian brings to Telemundo deep expertise in the production of unscripted content and specials,” said Pons. “A well-respected veteran in Spanish-language media, he has successfully managed large-scale international production companies providing content for broadcasters, cable channels and streaming platforms across the entire region and the U.S. We welcome him to Telemundo and look forward to working with him to continue building on the success and strength of our unscripted content slate.”