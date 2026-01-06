Netflix Expands Deal with WWE

Netflix and WWE expanded their long-term partnership making Netflix the home of WWE’s library in the U.S. The library was previously available on Peacock in the U.S.

The new agreement covers WWE’s library of Premium Live Events (prior to September 2025) including WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble, as well as its documentaries and original programming.

This expansion follows the January 2025 launch of WWE on Netflix, which gave Netflix the streaming rights to weekly flagship program, WWE Raw.