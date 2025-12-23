DAZN Expands Into U.S. Sports

The U.K. sports streaming platform DAZN is in talks with the U.S. regional sports broadcaster Main Street Sports Group (MSSG), based in Chesapeake, Virginia. DAZN is seeking a majority stake in MSSG to integrate their live sports platforms.

MSSG has the local rights to 29 U.S. major league teams across the National Hockey League, Major League Baseball, and the National Basketball Association.

DAZN holds streaming rights for several major sports in markets such as Italy, Japan, and Spain but has a minor presence in the U.S., focusing mainly on boxing and MMA.

However, in the U.S. DAZN is now the exclusive global partner for the FIFA Club World Cup. Recently, News Corp. also became a minority shareholder in the platform.