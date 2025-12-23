Canal+ Brings K-Drama “The Penthouse” to Pickbox

Canal+ Distribution has launched all three seasons of K-drama The Penthouse on Pickbox across seven European territories.

The series premiered at the beginning of December on Pickbox’s SVoD service Pickbox NOW in Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Bulgaria,

The drama follows the lives of wealthy families living in a luxury Seoul residential complex, whose ambitions, rivalries, and secrets lead to unexpected plot twists and mysterious murder cases.

The Penthouse premiered in Korea on SBS in 2020 and ranked as the 9th most-watched Korean TV series at the end of its first season