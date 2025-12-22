ZDF Studios to Rep “Agnes”

ZDF Studios is distributing internationally the new historical drama miniseries Agnes, a 2-episode period piece — shot in Czech — set in 13th-century Central Europe.

Agnes tells the story of Princess Agnes of Bohemia, a royal born into a world of political alliances and dynastic expectations. Defying her fate, Agnes renounces marriage and power to dedicate her life to helping the poor and sick.

The mini-series explores themes of gender equality, social justice, and moral courage, drawing parallels between medieval and modern struggles. Agnes of Bohemia, canonized just before the Velvet Revolution in 1989, remains a revered figure in both religious and feminist circles.

Confirmed broadcasters include Czech TV, Slovak TV and NDR/Arte. The production features a distinguished cast, with Eliška Křenková as Agnes, Jaroslav Plesl as inquisitor Marburg and Marián Mitaš as Emperor Friedrich.