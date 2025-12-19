Radial Expands its FAST and AVoD Reach Globally

Los Angeles-based Radial Entertainment has entered a new slate of partnerships poised to redefine its reach in the global streaming TV ecosystem.

The company will distribute its FAST Channels and AVoD content through collaborations with smart TV operating system VIDAA, Barcelona-based Titan OS, and kids and family creator media company pocket.watch, while also licensing select Radial content to Creator Television for its FAST channels.

Melissa Wohl, EVP, Global Distribution Partnerships and Content Sales for Radial, said: “Interest in Radial’s content continues to grow at an impressive pace, reflecting the strength of our diverse catalog and our ability to connect with audiences worldwide. This expanded reach strengthens our global presence and reflects the strong partnerships we’ve built with top-tier digital platforms.”

Wohl continued, “We’re also seeing remarkable momentum with our creator-led content brands, which are resonating with audiences and rapidly growing in popularity. As we continue to scale our content offerings, we remain focused on delivering compelling, accessible entertainment to viewers around the world.”