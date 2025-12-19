MIP London Adds Podcasting to Conference Focus

MIP London will focus on the next phase of podcasting at the second edition of the content market, taking place February 22-24, 2026 at IET London and The Savoy.

Confirmed for the panel on February 24 at the IET London are Georgia Brown, chief content officer, Podimo; Lina Rezina, head of Top Creator Management at Patreon; Wayne Davison, chief revenue officer, Little Dot Studios; and Josh Woodhouse, regional managing director for Acast, U.K. & Ireland.

The session forms part of a conference program featuring new cultural trends and also including micro-dramas, the creator economy, streaming and AI alongside multi-genre screenings, sessions and showcases under the theme “Joining the Dots: Finding the Value.”

MIP London has to date confirmed more than 350 international buyers for its second edition, including senior acquisitions and commissioning executives from Amazon Studios, Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, The Walt Disney Company, National Geographic, Sky, ZDF, RTL, RTÉ, Nine Entertainment, Red Bull Media House, Al Jazeera International, ITV, BBC, AMC Networks, Globo, PBS and Samsung, among others.