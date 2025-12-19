Keshet and Seven Net Launch ‘Trucking Hell’ Channel

Keshet International and Australia’s Seven Network are launching a FAST channel dedicated to showcasing Crackit’s Trucking Hell on free streaming platform 7 Plus.

This new FAST channel sees KI licensing and delivering nine seasons of Crackit TV’s factual entertainment series about heavy vehicle rescue.

Trucking Hell takes viewers inside the high-stakes world of Crouch Recovery, a family-run heavy rescue operation that clears Britain’s biggest road disasters. Each episode follows the full recovery cycle, from the emergency call to the final clearance: rollovers, smash-ups, breakdowns, and tangled motorway blockages, tackled with a fleet of super-heavy recovery vehicles and a crew of larger-than-life specialists.

KDI is the worldwide distributor for all nine series, totalling 159 episodes produced to date.