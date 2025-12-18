NATPE Pauses Budapest Mart

NATPE has made the decision not to proceed with the NATPE Budapest trade market in 2026. The event was initially scheduled for April 27-29, 2026.

NATPE had moved the CEE market from its traditional June timeframe to April, aiming to enhance industry engagement and overall traction. But, Canada-based organizer Brunico is now redirecting its strategic efforts toward further developing NATPE Global in Miami.

Brunico CEO Russell Goldstein said: “With the continued proliferation of industry markets in Europe, we’ve decided to focus on North America, where we can create scale.”

“For the past three years we’ve deeply appreciated the CEE’s support for this market,” said NATPE executive director Claire Macdonald. “We are proud of the programs we’ve been able to produce in collaboration with our industry partners and hope to continue those relationships as we focus on NATPE Global.”

The next edition of NATPE Global is set for February 4-6, 2026, at the InterContinental hotel in Miami.