Up the Ladder: Banff, Blue Ant

The Banff World Media Festival — the global content marketplace and conference set to take place on June 14-17, 2026, in Banff, Alberta, Canada — has appointed Mark Bishop, co-president of Blue Ant Studios, to its Board of Directors. Bishop brings more than two decades of experience as a producer, entrepreneur, and executive.

In other Blue Ant news, Blue Ant Rights, the distribution arm of Blue Ant Studios, has appointed Barnaby Shingleton as senior vice president, Acquisitions. Shingleton will be based in London and will report to Mark Bishop, co-president, Blue Ant Studios. Most recently, he served as director of Factual at Sky Studios.

Additionally, Valentina Daley has been promoted to VP Acquisitions & Production executive, and will be reporting to Shingleton. In this role she will oversee all U.S. and Canadian producer relationships for third party acquisitions in addition to acting as Production executive on third party series commissioned through the studio.