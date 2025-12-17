Rainbow Acquires Geronimo Stilton IP

Italian entertainment group Rainbow has acquired the intellectual property of children’s literary character Geronimo Stilton.

The acquisition will see a new era of creative and commercial development for the journalist-mouse, whose books, written by Elisabetta Dami, have sold more than 190 million copies in more than 50 languages.

Rainbow has purchased the rights through the acquisition of shares in two companies: Dami-owned International Characters. and PM, owned by Italian publisher Pietro Marietti.

Geronimo Stilton stories follow the adventures of Geronimo, a reluctant hero and editor of The Rodent’s Gazette, whose curiosity repeatedly draws him into extraordinary adventures. The animated television series has also enjoyed strong international success.

Rainbow will be seeking to develop Geronimo Stilton while preserving the essential charm of the brand and its universal values that encourage observation, exploration and learning.

Rainbow already represents Geronimo Stilton globally for licensing and publishing, and the acquisition of the intellectual property will provide further growth opportunities for the character’s universe.

Pictured: Rainbow founder Iginio Straffi (c.) with Elisabetta Dani and Pietro Marietti.