GMA’s “58th” to Premiere at International Film Fest Rotterdam

GMA Public Affairs and GMA Pictures’ animated documentary 58th has been officially selected to make its World Premiere at the 2026 International Film Festival Rotterdam.

The documentary feature honors the victims of the Maguindanao Massacre — one of the darkest chapters in Philippine history — and brings to light the story of Reynaldo “Bebot” Momay, the 58th victim of the massacre.

“Impunity in the Philippines persists because we keep allowing it to happen. Producing 58th, which we have been planning for over a decade, is an act of resistance. It’s a reminder to our countrymen that forgetting is dangerous,” said Nessa Valdellon, GMA Public Affairs’ head and GMA Pictures executive vice president. “We are currently submitting it to international festivals to share this important story with the world while we plan its local release. I cannot wait for the Filipino audience to see it.”

The documentary is directed by award-wining winning filmmaker Carl Joseph Papa. Combining animation with archival footage, 58th holds special significance as the final film of the late Ricky Davao, who portrayed Reynaldo Momay. The cast is led by Glaiza De Castro with Mikoy Morales, Marco Masa, Zyren Dela Cruz, and Biboy Ramirez.

This year, the festival will take place from January 29 to February 8, 2026 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.