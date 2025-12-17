Dynamic Sells “Twelve Dates ‘Til’ Christmas” to ITVX

Dynamic Television has licensed to ITVx holiday event series Twelve Dates ‘til Christmas for exclusive streaming in the U.K.

All six episodes of the romantic comedy will debut on ITVx on December 22. Set in London and the English countryside during the holiday season, the series is based on the popular novel by Jenni Bayliss and follows Kate, a talented textile designer who is thrown unexpectedly into a festive matchmaking program that sends her on 12 uniquely themed dates leading up to Christmas.

Twelve Dates ‘Til Christmas stars Mae Whitman (Good Girls, Parenthood), Mary McDonnell (The Fall of the House of Usher, Rebel), Jane Seymour (Harry Wild, Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman), Julian Morris (The Morning Show, Pretty Little Liars), Toby Sandeman (Running Point, The Game) and Nathaniel Parker (Midsomer Murders).

The series is set to premiere in the U.S. on December 5 on the Hallmark Channel.