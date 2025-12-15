Unifrance Unveils TV Export Award Winners

Today, Gilles Pélisson, president of Unifrance, and Sarah Hemar, director of Audiovisual, announced the winners of the 22nd Unifrance TV Export Awards at the Trianon in Paris.

Presented during the ceremony of the PROCIREP French TV Producer Awards, of which Unifrance is a partner, the Unifrance TV Export Awards recognize the best-selling French television programs worldwide in the fields of animation, documentary, and drama.

The winners are: Mystery Lane from Hari Studio in the Animation category; Notre Dame Reborn from Terranoa in Documentary; and Bright Minds (pictured) from France TV Distribution in Drama.

The nominated programs were determined by the number of contracts weighted by their geographical distribution. The winners were then determined by a vote of international buyers invited to the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Le Havre and the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris.

Photo: ©Patrick Foque – France Televisions – JLA Productions