UGC, Xilam Partner to Adapt “Empire of the Ants”

France’s UGC and Xilam Animation are partnering to adapt Bernard Werber’s novel Empire of the Ants for television.

The sci-fi novel has enthralled readers worldwide for 35 years and sold seven million copies globally, including four million in France.

Targeted at family audiences, the series will follow two parallel investigations unfolding simultaneously: the murder of the scientist Edmond Wells in the human world; and a secret that the Ant Queen and her militia are hiding in the ant world.

The adaptation will be produced using live action for the human narrative, and visual effects for the ant world. The series will be produced by Marc du Pontavice and Caterina Gonnelli for Xilam, and by Franck Calderon and Céline d’Asaro Biondo for UGC.

Bernard Werber said: “I am thrilled to see Empire of the Ants finally come to life on screen. This adaptation from such creative powerhouses as UGC and Xilam will bring a unique level of ambition to my universe. I look forward to audiences experiencing this work in a new form.”