‘The Last of Us’ S2 Wins Best Adaptation at Game Awards

Gaming biggest night was held last night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. At the 2025 Game Awards ceremony — hosted by Geoff Keighley, who is also producer of the show — 100 nominees were honored, with three indie titles up for Game of the Year.

Sandfall Interactive’s French action adventure game Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won the top award, as well as eight additional awards, among these Best Independent Game, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, and Best Performance (Jennifer English).

The Game Awards also recognize television series and films based on games through the Best Adaptation category. This year’s nominees were The Last of Us Season 2 (HBO), A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros.), Splinter Cell Deathwatch (Netflix), Devil May Cry (Netflix), and Until Dawn (Netflix). The Last of Us S2 took home the award.

Twenty new and upcoming games were unveiled during the evening, with the biggest reveal being Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic.