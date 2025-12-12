French Riviera Film Fest Unveils 2026 Poster

The eighth annual French Riviera Film Festival has unveiled its 2026 official poster, created with AI technology powered by Night Cafe, as the festival gears up for its upcoming early bird submission deadline on December 15, 2025.

Returning to the Eden Hotel & Spa in Cannes, France, the festival will once again light up the Croisette during the Festival de Cannes with its 2026 edition set for May 15–16, 2026. The boutique festival is dedicated to celebrating short films and short-form content from more than 20 countries, across categories including drama, comedy, documentary, sci-fi/horror, animation, experimental, music video, micro short, activism, student, lifestyle, fashion, AI, and the newly added commercial category.

The 2026 event will continue in a hybrid format, combining in-person screenings and events in Cannes with online worldwide access to finalist films.

The festival will also present the ninth annual Global Entertainment Showcase on May 16, 2026, bringing together international filmmakers, executives, and creatives for a dynamic industry conversation.