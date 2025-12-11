Medicine TV Ads Under Trump’s Stethoscope

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is cracking down on pharmaceutical ads on television. Recently, Trump signed an executive order requesting that federal enforcement agencies put restrictions on ads of medicines advertised on television.

Specifically, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has sent letters to medicine makers warning them about putting out “misleading” ads. Pharmaceutical companies reportedly spend up to 25 percent of their budgets on marketing and ads. The FDA would like to see costs of medicines in the U.S. (reportedly the highest in the world) lowered.

The FDA is also taking aim at bizarre medicine TV ads that use animation, overpromises, and misleading impressions. The FDA wants consumers to get a more accurate depiction of a medicine’s risks and benefits.

“Drug-Ad Crackdown Rattles TV Executives” was the headline of a front cover story in a recent issue of The Wall Street Journal. The piece pointed out that the U.S. pharmaceutical industry invested $11 billion in advertising in 2024, of which over $9 billion went to television. However, the Journal also pointed out that the Trump administration stopped short of the worst-case scenario, such as a complete moratorium on pharmaceutical ads.

Pharma ads are the third-biggest category for broadcast television and a whopping 20 percent of all ads on TV news programs. According to measurement firm iSpot, pharma ads accounted for about 1.58 million minutes of ad time in 2024 in the U.S.

While the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is trying to curb pharma ads and the FDA is looking to a return to the year 2000 when there was a push to limit direct-to-consumer (DTC) ads, the drug industry’s lobbying group maintains that DTC advertising is protected speech. And, indeed, pharma companies are moving toward direct sales to patients, trying to abandon middlemen like pharmacies and wholesalers, for company-operated websites (like LillyDirect), which aim to lower costs to patients. The move to reach consumers directly is expected to increase pharma’s TV advertising spending.

Pharma’s DTC efforts have also spurred the Trump administration to launch TrumpRx (planned for 2026), a website for buying medicine at discounted prices, which would contrast with the Trump administration’s FDA directives.