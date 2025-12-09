One Tribe, Bomanbridge, Ash Dykes Explore the Amazon

Factual producer One Tribe TV and distributor/producer Bomanbridge Media have teamed up again with explorer and extreme athlete Ash Dykes on Uncharted Amazon.

Filmed across some of the most remote and inhospitable regions of the Amazon rainforest in Suriname, the three-part series will blend real-life, adventure, survival, wildlife and environmental storytelling, and extraordinary human endeavor.

Across three hour-long episodes, Ash and his small team, undertake a multi-disciplinary expedition into Suriname, the most forested country on earth — navigating unmapped territories, confronting extreme natural hazards with extraordinary wildlife encounters.

Viasat has already acquired the program for its factual portfolio; the series is scheduled to premiere on Viasat Explore (CEE) and Polsat Viasat Explore (Poland) on December 16.

Uncharted Amazon marks the latest collaboration between One Tribe TV and Ash Dykes, following their previous expedition project, Ash Dykes’ Yellow River Adventure.

Dale Templar from One Tribe is the executive producer of Uncharted Amazon. The series is being distributed internationally by Bomanbridge Media.