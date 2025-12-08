ATF at 26 With VideoAge’s Visuals

The Asia TV Forum and Market (ATF) concluded its 26th annual three-day run on December 5, 2025, with 558 exhibiting companies, some of them sharing booths in the 20 pavilions spread around the huge Marina Bay Sands Convention Center in Singapore.

The Forum portion started on December 2, with 148 speakers at the podiums, while the market site opened the day after and saw U.S. studios like NBCUniversal, Paramount, Sony Pictures, and Warner Bros. Discovery exhibiting in suites, while Lionsgate took a booth.

As usual, ATF attracted a large contingent of Turkish production and distribution companies, many of whom had individual stands, but also some European distributors sharing Italian, Spanish, and French pavilions. There were also a few Latin American companies.

Reps for the event organizer, RX, were also keen to remind interested professionals that the ATF On Line website will remain online until February 28, 2026.

MJ Sorenson, CEO of the New York City-based public relations firm MJ Global Communications, pointed out, “As someone attending ATF several times over the years, the conference and market has solidified itself as a strong representation of the Asian content business, which has become a strong force in the global content space overall. All of my clients had positive experiences and one even closed a deal on the spot with a major broadcaster. Definitely a must-attend market for Western companies who want to break into the lucrative East.”

Pictured above: Inter Medya’s Hasret Ozcan; Something Special’s Courtney Boyett (l.), Hayoung Rhee and Jacob Han; One Life Studios India’s Shashank Singh (l.) and Rohit Krishna; ATV Distribution’s Sena Kul; Bomanbridge’s Effa Syaqilla (l.) and Wendy Chong; The Nacelle Company’s Hud Woodle; Just For Laughs’ Nicolas Holst Roy