Inter Medya and Rise Studios Enter Partnership

Turkey’s Inter Medya has entered a strategic co-production alliance with MENA specialist Rise Studios.

Under the agreement, the two companies will co-produce Turkish drama Caged Love (Tutsak Sevda). Production is scheduled to begin in January 2026, Inter Medya will serve as executive producer and will oversee global distribution.

The series tells the story of a young woman who, falsely accused and forced to flee, adopts another’s identity to protect a little girl. Pulled into the orbit of an influential family, she becomes entangled in a life founded on deception.

“We are excited to launch this strategic partnership with Rise Studios. Our shared vision and commitment to creating content with true global reach give us full confidence that this collaboration will produce a high-caliber project. This co-investment marks an important step in strengthening our joint capacity to develop premium, globally competitive productions,” said Can Okan, founder and CEO of Inter Medya.

“We are proud to join forces with a partner that shares our ambition for bold, cross-border content. This partnership reflects Rise Studios’ commitment to investing in stories with global resonance, that are grounded in emotion and designed to travel. Caged Love is the first step in what we believe will be a powerful and long-term collaboration,” said Amanda Turnbull, founder and CEO of Rise Studios.

Pictured: Can Okan and Amanda Turnbull