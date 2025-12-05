Sunny Side of the Doc Cancels 2026 Edition

Documentary market Sunny Side of the Doc — scheduled to hold its 37th edition in La Rochelle, France next year — has cancelled its 2026 event.

The decision results from the loss of its main European grant, a decline in key financial support, as well as organizational constraints.

Collaboration with Brazil and Latin America will continue in 2026 alongside the LatAm Content Meeting. The call for projects remains open until December 10, 2025, ahead of the three pitch sessions led by Sunny Side of the Doc from April 13-15, 2026, in São Paulo, Brazil.

Roman Jeanneau, president of Doc Services, said: “After six years at the helm of Doc Services, we are reaching the end of a cycle. It is with a heavy heart that I have decided not to host the 2026 edition of Sunny Side of the Doc. Our 36-year family journey with Sunny Side is coming to a close. In this moment, my thoughts go to Yves Jeanneau, who succeeded in creating an event and a strong brand that will outlive him. Sunny Side remains essential to the documentary industry, and we hope the voices of this industry will shape its future. I sincerely thank our partners and our professional community around the world for their trust, and all those who have contributed to strengthening this event throughout its history.”

Aurélie Reman, managing director of Doc Services, added:”Documentaries are and must remain a cultural, civic and democratic anchor. This conviction has guided my mission, supported by dedicated teams, a united industry and an engaged advisory board. Although current constraints force this difficult transition, I remain deeply convinced of the vital importance of Sunny Side of the Doc. Any reconstruction will require a renewed vision and the mobilisation of the entire international community. I share this ambition with the certainty that the documentary genre deserves this space of excellence, independence, authenticity and exchange in France and Europe.”