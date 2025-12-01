Marine Ecology Doc on Guy Harvey Unveiled

Director and producer Nick Nanton and his team at Astonish Entertainment, in association with Abundance Studios, have unveiled their latest feature documentary, a cinematic portrait of marine wildlife artist, conservationist, and educator Dr. Guy Harvey.

The documentary explores how one man transformed his artistic gift into a global movement for ocean awareness. From painting marlin and sharks in the Caribbean to launching the Guy Harvey Research Institute, Dr. Harvey’s journey intertwines art, adventure, and environmental activism in an exploration of passion and purpose. Filmed across the Cayman Islands, Panama, California and Florida, the documentary features stunning underwater cinematography, exclusive interviews, and unprecedented access to Harvey’s creative and scientific world.

The film is produced by Astonish Entertainment in association with DNA Films and Abundance Studios®, which is a collective of entrepreneurs, professionals, and philanthropists.