Inter Medya Strengthens Presence in Asia

Turkey’s Inter Medya has secured a new slate of deals across Asia.

The company is in the final stages of concluding a comprehensive film package deal with Malaysia, encompassing a line-up of Turkish horror and drama titles.

In India, feature films Love Season and Last Wish recently premiered on VROTT, the OTT platform of VR Films.

Romatic comedy series Firefly has been licensed to Pakistan; feature film Miracle in Cell No. 7 (pictured) has secured its third run in Indonesia and been licensed to Malaysia; and historical series Mehmed The Conqueror has been licensed in Korea.

Inter Medya will be exhibiting at ATF in Singapore from December 2–5, 2025, at Booth #FC-08.