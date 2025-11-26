Game-Maker to Regain Investor Confidence

France-based video game company Ubisoft Entertainment has fulfilled the conditions to receive 286 million euro, part of a 1.16 billion euro investment from Chinese tech and entertainment group Tencent for the creation of a new subsidiary in which the Chinese conglomerate will hold a 25 percent stake.

The initial outlay will serve Ubisoft to repay loans. After briefly postponing the release of its financials and requesting a short halt of Euronext trading, Ubisoft reported a 27.1 million euro profit for the first half of the fiscal year, compared with a loss of 252.1 million in the same semester 2024.

The company is known for video games such as Anno 117 and Pax Romana.

Ubisoft expects to regain investor confidence thanks to stronger-than-expected sales, following a series of production delays and layoffs.