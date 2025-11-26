Blue Ant Media to Acquire Thunderbird

Canada’s Blue Ant Media Corporation is acquiring Thunderbird Entertainment Group for C$89 million.

Vancouver-based Thunderbird is the parent company of animation studio Atomic Cartoons and factual prodco Great Pacific Media.

“The acquisition of Thunderbird is anticipated to add scale and complementary capabilities that strengthen Blue Ant’s studio business and enhance our earnings and cash flow,” said Michael MacMillan, Blue Ant’s chief executive officer.

“This Transaction brings Thunderbird into a larger, more diversified media group with stronger commissioning opportunities, global distribution, and greater emphasis on IP ownership and monetization. It creates a powerful platform for future growth, while also delivering compelling value for shareholders,” said Jennifer Twiner McCarron, Thunderbird CEO and Chair.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.