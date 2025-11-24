MIP Cancun’s Attendance Figures

MIP Cancun concluded its 12th edition on November 21 with 800 distributors, buyers, producers, commissioners, creators and brands in attendance.

First time delegations from Japan, South Korea, Italy and Thailand contributed to a total of 47 countries in attendance (up from 40 countries in 2025). 250 buyers and commissioners (up from last year’s 221) included debuting companies from across the Americas (Bell Media, Blue Ant Media, Lego, Roku, V10 Entertainment), Europe (HRT, Starlight Media) and Asia (TCL); while a total of 121 distributors took 1-2-1 meeting tables (up from 115 in 2025).

The Creator Economy, brand funded content and microdramas took center stage at the event, which also staged an inaugural Leadership Summit; a first Beyond Streaming Summit (an expanded version of the FAST & AVoD: Americas Summit staged at recent editions); and an exclusive screening of Halef from Inter Medya, in addition to genre showcases from RTVE, Globo and KOCCA Mexico.

“This has been an energising and era-defining edition of MIP Cancun….” said MIP Cancun director Maria Perez-Bellière. “…one laser focused on making opportunities happen between mainstream and content economies and powered by the energy that the amazing community brings every year that makes this market unique.”

Next year’s edition of the market is scheduled for November 17-20, 2026.