Dori Media Sells “Power Couple” to TelevisaUnivision

Dori Media Group has sold “Power Couple” — an unscripted format created by Abot Hameiri — to Televisa/Univision for a new version set to debut across all of the Spanish broadcaster’s platforms in the U.S. and Mexico starting January 18.

The new version, which will be produced locally by Fremantle Mexico and known locally as “¿Apostarías por mí?” (Would you bet on me?), will feature 12 celebrity couples from the region.

The program will air Monday through Friday on Unimas, with Sunday Galas on Univision and Las Estrellas, and 24/7 on Televisa/Univision’s streamer ViX.