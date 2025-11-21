Banijay Inks Sales for Sharon and Ozzy Doc

Banijay Rights has secured a number of sales for the documentary ”Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home.”

The 60-minute doc feature has been acquired by ABC in Australia, TV2 in Denmark, VRT in Belgium, yesTV in Israel and Bell Media for Canada.

Cathy Payne, CEO Banijay Rights, said: “Providing a deep insight into the closing act of Ozzy Osbourne’s life, this poignant film has already made a huge impact worldwide. It’s an honour for us at Banijay Rights to share Ozzy, Sharon and the family’s story with even more international broadcasters.”

Produced by Expectation in association with JOKS Productions Limited for BBC One and iPlayer, the documentary was filmed over three years with the couple, their children Kelly and Jack, as well as their close friends, and follows the final chapter of a remarkable relationship. Now in their seventies, after more than two decades living abroad, Sharon and Ozzy return home to the English country house in Buckinghamshire where they once brought up their family.

Ozzy’s death, just two weeks after a final triumphant concert, is met with shock and grief around the world, nowhere more so than in his hometown of Birmingham.