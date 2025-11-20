Bell Media’s “Heated Rivalry” Acquired by HBO Max, Sky

Sphere Abacus has secured a number of sales for Bell Media’s new hockey romance series “Heated Rivalry” ahead of its premiere on Crave on November 28, 2025.

HBO Max has acquired the six-part, Crave Original series for the U.S. and Australia; Sky has secured rights in New Zealand; and Movistar Plus+ has obtained rights for Spain.

Created by Canadian writer-director-producer Jacob Tierney (Letterkenny, Shoresy) and based on the book series Game Changers by Rachel Reid, the six-episode, one-hour romantic drama tells the story of rival hockey players Shane and Ilya, two of the biggest stars in Major League Hockey. What begins as a secret fling between two fresh-faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery.

The series is produced by Accent Aigu Entertainment in association with Bell Media’s Crave.

Bell Media acquired a majority stake in Sphere Abacus earlier this year, positioning Sphere Abacus as the primary international distributor of Bell Media’s owned distribution rights.