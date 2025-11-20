Banijay Launches Banijay Germany Live

Banijay Germany is bringing its live entertainment operations under the umbrella of the newly founded Banijay Germany Live. Activities will be organized into three areas: Comedy Live Brands, Tour Booking, and the development of innovative live formats. MTS Live and Brainpool Live will subsequently be merged into the operation, with the latter remaining a label within the new division.

Ingrid Langheld assumes the role of CEO of Banijay Germany Live, focusing on strategy and new business development. Godehard Wolpers is responsible for Live Brands & TV Production as managing director, and Lara Aupke becomes managing director for Booking & Event Management. Wolpers remains managing director of Brainpool TV, and MTS Management in Münster, alongside current managing directors Töne Stallmeyer and Katharina Bok.