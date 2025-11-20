AFM Concludes L.A. Return With Strong Participation

The American Film Market concluded its 46th edition on November 16, 2025, marking the market’s return home to Los Angeles and its first-ever staging at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Century City.

AFM brought together 6,132 representatives of the independent industry across 83 countries. Exhibition space at the Fairmont sold out and featured 285 registered companies from 35 countries, with the largest exhibitor presence after the U.S. (124) coming from the U.K. (23), France (20), Italy (17), Thailand (17), and Germany (11). Buyer attendance saw 500 buying companies from 61 countries, with a 17 percent increase in U.S. representation.

A new initiative of the market was the Innovation Hub, developed in collaboration with Marché du Film / Cannes Next, which featured nine companies and guided AFM’s first slate of AI-focused sessions. The AFM Sessions presented by Wrapbook and IMDbPro delivered a record 35 sessions across two stages featuring 135 industry experts.

The 12th annual AFM Pitch Conference, held on November 15, reunited producer Cassian Elwes and screenwriting professor and coach Lee Jessup, who were joined this year by independent producer Loni Rodgers. From more than 150 video pitches submitted, 20 pre-selected participants were invited to pitch live on stage. The judges awarded director Paul Andersen of Australia top honors for his family comedy feature Disconnect (written by Joey Day Hargrove).

photo credit: Dan Steinberg