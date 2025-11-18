Cloudflare Outage Impacts Millions of Users

A global outage at Cloudflare earlier today, November 18, 2025, disrupted access for several hours to a large number of websites and online services, including X, ChatGPT, and NJ Transit (and VideoAge’s own website).

U.S. tech company Cloudflare is a major internet infrastructure provider that supplies background services — including its CDN network and security features such as CAPATCHA — to roughly 20 percent of global websites.

Cloudflare reported a spike in “unusual traffic”, followed by internal service degradation across its network, causing error messages and inability to access dashboards and online features for users around the world.

According to the New York Times, the company said the cause was a file that set off “a crash in the software system that handles traffic for a number of Cloudflare’s services.”

There is no evidence that the issue was caused by an attack or malicious activity.