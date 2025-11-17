The New NBCSN is Up And Running

Comcast’s NBCUniversal is going against the tide and today launched a new cable-TV network called NBCSN, which stands for NBCable Sports Network.

In addition to live sporting events, the new sports channel will carry sports talk programs and sports that currently run on Peacock and NBC Sports.

Comcast has basically revived the same NBCSN cable channel that the company shut down four years ago, after a nine-year run as NBCSN and, previously, as the Outdoor Life Network.

In addition to cable operators, the new NBCSN is carried by YouTube TV and Comcast’s own Xfinity platform. Meanwhile, NBCUniversal is in the process of spinning off its cable-TV networks (excluding Bravo) into a new entity called Versant.