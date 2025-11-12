AFM® 2025 Exhibition Space Sold Out

The American Film Market® opened its doors yesterday, November 11, and will run through November 16 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

This year’s market has sold out exhibition space and opened with more than 285 exhibitors from 35 countries. Exhibitor offices are located on floors 3-5 and 9-11 along with a dedicated Exhibitor Pavilion on P1 at the Fairmont.

The 35 AFM Sessions — running for four full days November 12 through November 15 — will feature executives and creators from companies and organizations including AGC Studios, Bleecker Street, Charades, HanWay Films, MCT, the NAACP, the Producers Guild of America (PGA), Republic Film, SAG-AFTRA.

Alongside the market sales activity, screenings and sessions, AFM’s new Innovation Hub, presented in collaboration with Cannes’ Marché du Film, will be open throughout the run of AFM.

LocationEXPO, which will introduce 30 film commissions and location service organizations from around the world, will also be open all days of them.

The full schedule of The AFM Sessions and speakers can be viewed at https://americanfilmmarket.com/the-afm-sessions/.