Inter Medya Inks New Sales

Turkish content distributor Inter Medya has secured a number of new sales in Colombia.

Drama series Heartstrings has been acquired by Caracol Televisión, which has acquired the program also for its OTT platform, DITU.

The drama series follows Mahinur, who finds out that the beloved daughter she has raised for years, Bade, is not her biological child. Meanwhile, her biological daughter, Derin, has been raised by Mahinur’s millionaire boss, Aras. When Bade’s illness forces these two families to unite, Mahinur and Aras must come together as a family, embarking on an emotional journey of healing and discovering an unexpected and profound love.

Other Inter Medya’s titles licensed to DITU are series Hicran and Mrs. Fazilet and Her Daughters.

Inter Medya will be exhibiting at MIP Cancun from November 18–21, 2025. At the market, the company will host the Latin American premiere of new drama series Halef on November 19 at 12:00 p.m. at the Cancun Theater.