Pink Parrot Boards Animated Adaptation Of “Tistou”

Montreal and Madrid-based Pink Parrot Media has boarded the upcoming CG animated feature “Tistou” – an adaptation of Maurice Druon’s classic French children’s novel Tistou les Pouces Verts, which tells the story of an 8-year-old with a magical talent.

The film is produced by France’s Finalement in a co-production with Belgium’s Walking The Dog. Pink Parrot will handle worldwide distribution rights (excluding France and Benelux).

First pitched at Annecy International Film Festival, at which it won a Mifa Pitch Award, Tistou is currently in development and set to be delivered in 2028. The feature is targeted at family audiences and kids aged 6-12 years old.

Tistou, whose father runs an arms factory, is slow to mature and has far too much imagination. When his parents finally send him to school, it’s an immediate disaster. But with the help of an old gardener, he finally discovers an astonishing gift: he has green thumbs.

Wherever he places his thumbs, flowers and plants begin to grow. But while the plants are generating widespread enthusiasm, dark events are beginning to overshadow the news. And Tistou discovers, to his horror, that his father’s factory is somehow involved.